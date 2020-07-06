Left Menu
Shooting for reality shows can resume in WB without audience: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday allowed shooting for reality shows to resume in the state, although without any audience and a cap on the crew.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking at the Nabanna on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday allowed shooting for reality shows to resume in the state, although without any audience and a cap on the crew. Interacting with members from the film fraternity, she stressed upon shooting to be conducted indoors as much as possible.

"Shooting for reality shows can resume in West Bengal without any audience and maximum 40 crew members," Banerjee said. Banerjee also said that the government will take care of the cinema halls in the state which have been affected due to cyclone Amphan.

She further stated that Bengal is the only state where shooting is allowed and requested film industry from outside the state to choose Bengal as their destination, especially those which are most affected by COVID-19. (ANI)

