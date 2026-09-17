Battle for Trinamool: Election Commission to Decide Party Symbol Amidst Faction Feud

Amid a growing rift within the Trinamool Congress, the Election Commission of India is set to determine the rightful claimant to the party's name and iconic symbol in the run-up to the by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar. The opposing factions have filed necessary Forms A and B, marking heightened tensions.

In a recent meeting with the Commission, Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee emphasized the deadline for nominations, as scrutiny concluded. Urging trust in the Commission, he indicated the decision now lies with them and the Returning Officer as they navigate the intra-party feud.

This political standoff arises as Ritabrata's faction challenges Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. With both divisions fielding candidates and submitting documentation for the October 6 by-elections, the electoral body’s ruling is pivotal. The Nandigram seat remains noteworthy post-Suvendu Adhikari's seat change, further complicating the scene.