Battle for Trinamool: Election Commission to Decide Party Symbol Amidst Faction Feud

The Election Commission of India is tasked with resolving a dispute within West Bengal's Trinamool Congress over the party's name and symbol, as rival factions vie for control before the Nandigram and Rejinagar by-elections. Both parties have submitted official documents, leaving the final decision to the Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 21:11 IST
Battle for Trinamool: Election Commission to Decide Party Symbol Amidst Faction Feud
West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Amid a growing rift within the Trinamool Congress, the Election Commission of India is set to determine the rightful claimant to the party's name and iconic symbol in the run-up to the by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar. The opposing factions have filed necessary Forms A and B, marking heightened tensions.

In a recent meeting with the Commission, Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee emphasized the deadline for nominations, as scrutiny concluded. Urging trust in the Commission, he indicated the decision now lies with them and the Returning Officer as they navigate the intra-party feud.

This political standoff arises as Ritabrata's faction challenges Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. With both divisions fielding candidates and submitting documentation for the October 6 by-elections, the electoral body’s ruling is pivotal. The Nandigram seat remains noteworthy post-Suvendu Adhikari's seat change, further complicating the scene.

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