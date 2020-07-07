Left Menu
Isha founder's painting of bull fetches Rs.5.1 crore

Bhairava', a unique painting of a bull, by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, fetched Rs 5.1 crore through online-auction. was an abstract oil on canvas and fetched Rs 4.14 crore, the statement said..

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:40 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Bhairava', a unique painting of a bull, by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, fetched Rs 5.1 crore through online-auction. The painting was put up for online auction a month ago and was closed on Monday. It received the highest bid of Rs 5.1 crore which would go to the Outreach programe of Isha, a spiritual organisation.

This is the second art work that Sadhguru has contributed to Isha Outreachs efforts which include distribution of protective gear to frontline health workers, infrastructure support for isolation wards and a daily supply of cooked meals and an immunity booster drink to thousands of people in rural Tamil Nadu, a statement said on Tuesday. 'Bhairava' is his tribute to Ishas much-loved bull who passed away in April last and Sadhguru used cow dung as a backdrop for the artwork that has been created using charcoal, turmeric and limestone.

His first painting titled To Live Totally! was an abstract oil on canvas and fetched Rs 4.14 crore, the statement said..

