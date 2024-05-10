Left Menu

BJP confident of ouster of BJD government in Odisha: Rajnath

No one has guts to end the reservation in the country, Singh said adding that the opposition parties are misleading the people in this regard. There is an attempt to mislead people by propagating that BJP will change Constitution if it gets 400 seats.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-05-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 23:26 IST
BJP confident of ouster of BJD government in Odisha: Rajnath
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday claimed that the Biju Janata Dal's ouster from power is certain in Odisha as the political atmosphere in the state has undergone a complete change. Singh said this while addressing an election meeting at Ranpur in Nayagarh district. "The people of Odisha have already made up their mind to bring the BJP to power in the state," the senior BJP leader said. He assured the gathering that the state will witness a fast development if there is a double-engine government. Singh said that the BJP was not against reservations. "BJP will never end reservation. No one has guts to end the reservation in the country,'' Singh said adding that the opposition parties are misleading the people in this regard. The Constitution never gives rights to reservation on the basis of religion, he said. Alleging that the Congress "murdered" democracy in India, Singh said the BJP wants to save the resources of the nation and people's time for which it supports 'One Nation, One Election''. He asserted that the BJP-led NDA will secure more than 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections. ''There is an attempt to mislead people by propagating that BJP will change Constitution if it gets 400 seats. It is rather Congress which has amended Constitutions 80 times,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024