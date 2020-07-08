Indian teenager in UAE makes 101 one-leg hops over ruler; finds place in Guinness book

Left Menu
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:18 IST
A total of 101 hops over a stationery ruler has brought Dubai-based Indian teenager Soham Mukherjee a Guinness World Records title. Hailing from New Delhi, Mukherkee managed to break the previous title of 96 hops in 30 seconds. “In a video taken in his bedroom Mukherjee completed 110 hops in total but 9 were deemed invalid,” a statement released by the global authority on record breaking was quoted as saying.

Mukherjee said the record was captured with two cameras and measured by a close-up slow motion. “The record was measured by a close-up slow-motion video, so that the line object and my feet are clearly seen,” Mukherjee, who is in 11th grade at Dubai’s GEMS Wellington International School, said in the statement.

|rediting his achievement to his active sports life, Mukherjee said what helped him break this specific record title is his long history of 13 years in taekwondo that requires a lot of leg work “I came from a background of several sports, so I always felt more competitive than my peers. Since I moved to Dubai a year ago, I started to feel more productive,” he said. “During lockdown, I wanted to test my determination, so I started to search for something to do to keep active and do a remarkable achievement, and then decided to go for an official attempt with Guinness World Records,” he said.

