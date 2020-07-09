Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep dead at 81

Condolences to the family!" said Bajpayee. Lever, an iconic comedian himself, remembered his first film "Ye Rishta Na Toote" in which he faced the camera with Jagdeep. Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family," he tweeted. Mehta said the veteran actor will always be "cherished and remembered with a broad smile".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 00:25 IST
Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep dead at 81

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in "Sholay" , died on Wednesday at his residence. He was 81. The actor, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, had not been keeping well, producer Mehmood Ali, a family friend, told PTI.

"He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well because of age related issues," Ali said. The actor will be laid to rest at a cemetery in south Mumbai around 11.30 am on Thursday, he added.

Jagdeep was the last of the comic icons alongside seniors Johnny Walker and Mehmood. He started his cinema journey with the 1951 film "Afsana" , which marked filmmaker BR Chopra's directorial debut. Jagdeep, whose family's fortunes had declined with the death of his father and the Partition, was eager to help his mother which led him to the sets of "Afsana" after someone scouted him on the streets.

The role promised him three rupees but the amount doubled when he was given a dialogue. The actor kept picking up big and small roles in his early career, impressing directors like Bimal Roy, who cast him as shoe-shiner Lalu Ustad in his 1953 film "Do Bigha Zamin" . From a child star, Jagdeep graduated into a lead star over the years with "Bhabhi" and "Barkha".

It was Shammi Kapoor-starrer "Brahmachari" in 1968 from where he started his journey as a comic icon, whose big smile and mad facial expressions became mandatory in films. Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films, but it is his role as Soorma Bhopali in the 1975 blockbuster "Sholay" that people remember even today.

His dialogue "Hamara naam Soorma Bhopali aise hi nahi hai" became so famous that 'Soorma Bhopali' became his second screen name. He also went on to star in Ramsay Brothers' horror film "Purana Mandir" and in cult comedy "Andaz Apna Apna" as Salman Khan's father.

Actors Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, Johnny Lever and director Hansal Mehta took to social media to remember the legend. Devgn said he "always enjoyed watching" Jagdeep on screen.

"He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul," he added. "Thank you for all the memories that I have watching your films and performances in my childhood!! You will be missed by us all!! Condolences to the family!" said Bajpayee.

Lever, an iconic comedian himself, remembered his first film "Ye Rishta Na Toote" in which he faced the camera with Jagdeep. "We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace. Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family," he tweeted.

Mehta said the veteran actor will always be "cherished and remembered with a broad smile". "I hope people get to see a film called 'Muskurahat' by Priyadarshan sir to witness his brilliance. It is one of my favourite Jagdeep saahab performances," the director said.

Jagdeep also directed the movie "Soorma Bhopali" with his character as the protagonist. He is survived by sons - actor Jaaved and producer Naved. His grandson Meezaan made his debut as an actor with Sanjay Leela Bhansali produced "Malaal" last year.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vindman retiring from Army, lawyer blames Trump

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a national security aide who played a central role in President Donald Trumps impeachment case, announced his retirement from the Army on Wednesday in a scathing statement that accused the president of running a ...

Posing as cops, 6 men barge into a house, loot residents: Police

The Kolkata police on Wednesday arrested one member of a gang, which posing as police team barged into a house in Kareya area with him, forced one of the family members to accompany them to a banks ATM to withdraw Rs 10,000 and decamped wit...

UK gets creative: Job bonus and eating out schemes announced

The British government unveiled a raft of measures Wednesday it hopes will limit an anticipated spike in unemployment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Most noteworthy were a new bonus plan aimed at getting firms to retain workers th...

Lebanese man who financed Hezbollah in US returns home

A Lebanese businessman serving a five-year sentence in the United States for providing millions of dollars to the militant Hezbollah group arrived Wednesday in Beirut after his early release, local media reported. Kassim Tajideen was senten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020