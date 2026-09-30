Russia says European arms factories supplying Ukraine are legitimate military targets
Factories in Europe producing arms for Ukraine are legitimate military targets for Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Zakharova told a press briefing that European countries were directly involved in the conflict through their military support for Ukraine, adding that such activity delayed a resolution to the war.
She was responding to a question about Poland's apparent readiness to host a factory producing Patriot interceptor missiles for Ukraine.