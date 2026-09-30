Russia says European arms factories supplying Ukraine are legitimate military targets

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 20:23 IST
Russia says European arms factories supplying Ukraine are legitimate military targets

Factories ​in ‌Europe producing arms ​for Ukraine are legitimate ‌military targets for Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova ‌said on Wednesday. Zakharova told a ‌press briefing that European countries were directly involved in ⁠the ​conflict ⁠through their military support for Ukraine, ⁠adding that such activity ​delayed a resolution to the ⁠war.

She was responding to ⁠a ​question about Poland's apparent readiness to host ⁠a factory producing Patriot ⁠interceptor missiles ⁠for Ukraine.

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