Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan stable, megastar shares message of gratitude

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is admitted to a hospital here with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan after they tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday thanked his fans and well wishers for brightening the darkness of his isolation with their messages of love.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is admitted to a hospital here with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan after they tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday thanked his fans and well wishers for brightening the darkness of his isolation with their messages of love. Both of them are clinically stable and don't require aggressive treatment, a source at the hospital told PTI. Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on July 11, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital.

Bachchan took to Twitter in the evening to post a message of gratitude to his fans, saying individually thanking everyone was not possible but he was touched by the outpouring of love. "The heavy rainfall of your prayers and good wishes has broken all the dams of affectionate bonds. I am flooded with so much love. I can't explain the way you have brightened the darkness of my isolation," he wrote in Hindi on Twitter. "I bow down to you," Amitabh added.

On Sunday, Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya's diagnosis on the microblogging site on Sunday, adding that they will be "self-quarantining at home". The actor said he and his father will "remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise". Fans of Amitabh in Kolkata have organised "mahamritunjay yagna", which they said would continue till the Bollywood superstar and his family recover from COVID-19.

According to a hospital source, father-son duo were doing fine. "They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not requiring aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy," a hospital insider told PTI.

"Their vitals and appetite are fine," the source added. Twenty sixstaff members working at Bachchans' bungalows have tested negative for COVID 19, assistant municipal commissioner, K West ward, Vishwas Mote said.

"As per the laboratory report, all the staffers have tested negative to COVID-19," he said. Another BMC official said that total 30 staffers have been quarantined, but only 26 of them were from high risk contact group, while the remaining were from low risk group.

Mumbai's COVID-19 cases rose by 1,174 to 93,894 on Monday while the death toll went up by 47 to 5,332, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

