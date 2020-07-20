Animation Masters Summit opens, honours legend Chaudhuri

Thiruvananthapuram, July 20 (PTI): Noted animation masterArnab Chaudhuri has been posthumously conferred with the Legend of Indian Animation Award 2020. At the inauguration of the Animation Masters Summit 2020 Digital Edition on Monday, CEO ofToonz Media Group P Jayakumar;head of Infotainment and Kids, Star India, Anuradha Aggarwal; and country head, Technicolour, Biren Ghose; and Sach Chandaria of the promoter group, Toonz Media Group, addressed the gathering.

Animation Masters Summit, the flagship annual event of Toonz, was going virtual for the first time in the 21-year history of the event. Jayakumar hoped the summitwould be a platform to connect, collaborate and start conversations on forging new ties and creating meaningful content.

Toonz would also be soon launching an online learning platform dedicated to animation and creative arts in order to mould new talents in the field,he said. Speaking on the occasion, Biren Ghose said even amid current uncertainties, particulary the COVID-19 epidemic, a new narrative of the 21st century was evolving among young creators.

"It will be a new language of powerful storytelling that represents our fight back as the human race, he said. Anuradha Aggarwal, in her address, said three crucial aspects that could act as game-changers for the creative industry today are people, technology and quality.

"We strongly believe in the swirling interplay of art and technology. Young people today are creating fantastic content. If they also make use of the right technology, sky's the limit," she said. In the coming four days, the summit would include sessions by veterans in the field of entertainment.

