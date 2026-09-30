Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to participate in cleanliness drive under Swachhata Hi Seva 2026

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will participate in the “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” collective voluntary Shramdaan being organised by the Ministry of Mines under the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026 campaign at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, on October 1. According to a release from the Ministry of Mines, the Union Minister will join officers, employees and sanitation workers in cleanliness activities and interact with the personnel engaged in maintaining the public space during the programme. The one-hour collective Shramdaan will bring together participants in a shared effort towards cleanliness and upkeep of the surrounding areas, reinforcing the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, dignity of work and collective responsibility for a cleaner and greener environment.

As part of the Ministry’s wider Swachhata Hi Seva initiatives, the Ministry of Mines has adopted a park at GPOA-3, Netaji Nagar, New Delhi, for planned landscaping, beautification and improvement of the surrounding area. The initiative will focus on developing the identified space into a cleaner, greener and well-maintained public area, while promoting sustainable practices and greater ownership of shared spaces. The Union Minister will also inaugurate an E-Waste Collection Stall at GPOA-3, marking another important initiative under SHS 2026. The stall will facilitate the collection of discarded electronic and electrical items and encourage officials and employees to adopt responsible practices for disposal of e-waste. The initiative will also create awareness about the importance of segregation, collection and authorised recycling of e-waste.

The E-Waste Collection Drive will be conducted for one month from October 2 to October 31. During this period, officials and employees will be encouraged to bring their discarded electronic items to the designated collection point. The collected e-waste will be channelised for appropriate recycling and scientific processing through authorised mechanisms. A key focus of the initiative will be to highlight the resource value of e-waste, particularly its potential for recovery of critical minerals and other valuable materials. Electronic and electrical products contain a range of materials that can be recovered through appropriate recycling and processing. Their recovery can contribute to resource efficiency, reduce dependence on virgin materials and support the principles of a circular economy.

The initiative is in line with the Ministry of Mines’ broader efforts to promote responsible resource utilisation, circular economy practices and recovery of critical minerals from secondary sources. By linking cleanliness with responsible e-waste management and resource recovery, the campaign will encourage sustainable practices in everyday life. The Ministry of Mines continues to undertake various activities under Swachhata Hi Seva 2026, with emphasis on cleanliness, sanitation, waste management, environmental sustainability and citizen participation. The initiatives at Yashwant Place and GPOA-3 will reinforce the Ministry’s commitment to making Swachhata a sustained collective effort and promoting a cleaner, greener and more resource-efficient future. (ANI)