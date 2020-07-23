Sushant Singh suicide: Cops may record Kangana's statement

Mumbai Police who are probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide are likely to record a statement of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, an official said on late Thursday evening. But no formal intimation has been sent to her yet, he added.

After Sushant Singh's alleged suicide at his apartment in Mumbai last month, Ranaut had lashed out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging that Singh was its victim. On July 3, the police had tried to summon Ranaut back to the city and record her statement, the police official said.

Ranaut, who is currently in Manali, might give her statement through email, said another police official. The police have so far questioned a few Bollywood personalities in the case, including casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films (YRF) Chairman Aditya Chopra, YRFs casting director Shanoo Sharma and film critic Rajeev Masand.

PTI DC KRK KRK.