Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Police to record Karan Johar's statement in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Mumbai Police will record the statement of filmmaker Karan Johar this week in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:13 IST
Mumbai Police to record Karan Johar's statement in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Filmmaker Karan Johar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Police will record the statement of filmmaker Karan Johar this week in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said on Monday. According to the police, statements of 40 people, including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Among others whose statements were recorded in the case at Bandra police station are Rajput's cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh. Notably, television actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, two former employees of Yash Raj Films have also recorded their statement.

The Mumbai Police had recently said the statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist have been recorded in connection with the suicide investigation. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

President Trump's NSA tests positive for coronavirus

US national security adviser Robert OBrien has tested positive for coronavirus and has mild symptoms, the White House announced on Monday, becoming the highest ranking Trump administration official to contract the deadly disease. OBrien has...

Construction, beautification work on for Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 cr: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the construction and beautification work is progressing for the Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 crore to showcase the historic city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the city to lay the f...

Paswan launches BIS-Care mobile app, 3 portals

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday launched a mobile app BIS-Care, which consumers can use for checking the authenticity of ISI and hallmark quality certified products. The minister also launched three portals of the Burea...

Bar code system used to manage bio-medical waste in Punjab: Health minister

To ensure the scientific management of bio-medical waste BMW, a bar code system is being used in all government and private hospitals across Punjab. The states Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that considering BMW as the most hazardo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020