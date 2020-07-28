Left Menu
Sinclair says it won't air Fauci conspiracy theory segment

She presented no evidence to back up her theory because there is none. Despite Sinclair telling its stations on Saturday not to air the interview, the lobbying group Media Matters for America said that it was shown on WCHS-TV, a Sinclair-owned ABC affiliate in Charleston, West Virginia.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 28-07-2020 07:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 07:50 IST
The Sinclair Broadcast Group says it will not air a segment on its “America This Week” program in which a conspiracy theorist speculates about Dr Anthony Fauci and the coronavirus. Over the weekend, Sinclair said it was delaying the story for a week after it attracted media attention.

But in a tweet late Monday, Sinclair said that given the nature of Judy Mikovits' claims to correspondent Eric Bolling, the segment was “not appropriate” to air. “We also reiterate our appreciation for all that Dr. Fauci and his team have accomplished for the health and well-being of Americans and people worldwide,” said Sinclair. The company owns local television stations in 81 markets across the country.

Mikovits, maker of the widely debunked “Plandemic” video, had told Bolling that she believed Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, had manufactured the virus that causes COVID-19 and shipped it to China. She presented no evidence to back up her theory because there is none.

Despite Sinclair telling its stations on Saturday not to air the interview, the lobbying group Media Matters for America said that it was shown on WCHS-TV, a Sinclair-owned ABC affiliate in Charleston, West Virginia. Media Matters first uncovered the segment last week. Sinclair offered an “open invite” to Fauci to appear on any of its stations.

The broadcast group is known for pushing a conservative viewpoint through editorials and reports that it compels its stations to run..

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

J-K LG dedicates 49 projects worth Rs 81 cr

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday dedicated 49 projects worth Rs 81.15 cr to the public, completed under various Centrally sponsored schemes. The inaugurated projects primarily included capacity addition ...

NZ outlines set of standards to guide use of algorithms

This Government has today become the first in the world to outline a set of standards to guide the use of algorithms by public agencies.The Minister for Statistics, James Shaw, today launched the Algorithm Charter for Aotearoa New Zealand t...

Adam Lallana signs three-year contract with Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday announced the signing of Adam Lallana following the expiration of his contract with Liverpool. The 32-year-old midfielder agreed to a three-year contract with Brighton and Hove Albion. He won the Premier ...

TV channel head held for duping people in Telangana

The Cyberabad police on Monday arrested the chairman of a TV channel for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of allocating houses under a government plan, police said. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Guthula...
