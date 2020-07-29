Left Menu
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Maha Home Minister to meet senior officials at 5 pm

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has called for a meeting with senior officials, at 5 pm on Wednesday, to discuss Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:33 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has called for a meeting with senior officials, at 5 pm on Wednesday, to discuss Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. "I will be having a meeting with officials at 5 pm," he told reporters here.

Deshmukh refused to respond to questions regarding handing over the probe into Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Earlier today, former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and lawyer of the late actor's father, Vikas Singh, had said that the Patna police should investigate the case of Rajput's death, and the FIR was registered there as part of the cause of action lies in the place where his family lived.

An FIR had been registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty at a Patna police station under various sections including abetment of suicide on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishor Singh, the police had said on Tuesday. It said that a four-member team has been sent to Mumbai following registration of FIR. Chakraborty had earlier demanded the CBI probe into Rajput's death case. She had said that she was the deceased actor's "girlfriend" and requested a CBI inquiry to "understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step."

According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

