Bihar Police capable of investigating Sushant death case: DGP on CBI probe demands

Responding to consistent demands for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Saturday said that the police are "fully capable" of conducting the investigation in the matter.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 01-08-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 17:35 IST
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey speaking to reporters in Patna on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Responding to consistent demands for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Saturday said that the police are "fully capable" of conducting the investigation in the matter. "If Sushant Singh's father wants, he can demand an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). We do not demand a CBI enquiry as Bihar Police is capable of doing the investigation in the case," Pandey told reporters here.

An FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide. "Our team is in Mumbai and our Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) is in constant touch with his counterpart there. Yesterday, our team met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) and he assured that they will cooperate," Pandey said.

"They are also waiting for the Supreme Court verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, then they will provide us all documents," he added. Earlier today, Bihar Police sources said that they will record the statements of all the actors who worked with the Rajput before his death. Sources also said that a team of Bihar Police visited the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai seeking Rajput's post-mortem report but could not get the information.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to the Mumbai Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)

