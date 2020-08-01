Army band performs special tunes for Covid warriors

It was a special moment for 25 Covid warrriors here on Saturday when the Army Band of Pioneer Corps Training Centre performed specially composed tunes for them in honour of their stellar work in fighting the virus. The group, comprising doctors, lab technicians and sanitation workers, were treated to special tunes at a rehearsal of Independence Day celebrations at the Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace here.

"This is to honour and appreciate the efforts of the Corona warriors in their fight against the Pandemic, and as a gesture of thanks," an official release said. The summer palace, located in the centre of Bengaluru, was built by Tipu Sultan in 1791.