Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army band performs special tunes for Covid warriors

The group, comprising doctors, lab technicians and sanitation workers, were treated to special tunes at a rehearsal of Independence Day celebrations at the Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace here. "This is to honour and appreciate the efforts of the Corona warriors in their fight against the Pandemic, and as a gesture of thanks," an official release said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-08-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 21:54 IST
Army band performs special tunes for Covid warriors

It was a special moment for 25 Covid warrriors here on Saturday when the Army Band of Pioneer Corps Training Centre performed specially composed tunes for them in honour of their stellar work in fighting the virus. The group, comprising doctors, lab technicians and sanitation workers, were treated to special tunes at a rehearsal of Independence Day celebrations at the Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace here.

"This is to honour and appreciate the efforts of the Corona warriors in their fight against the Pandemic, and as a gesture of thanks," an official release said. The summer palace, located in the centre of Bengaluru, was built by Tipu Sultan in 1791.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-British GP weekend 'can't get much worse', says Vettel

Ferraris former winner Sebastian Vettel qualified only 10th for the British Grand Prix on Saturday, but the German was at least optimistic that his weekend could not get much worse. The four-times world champion with Red Bull, and two times...

CM Gehlot lacks numbers, does not trust his MLAs: BJP

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying he does not trust his MLAs and lacked the numbers to prove majority in the assembly. The government is in a five-star hotel in Jaisalmer. He has ...

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

As the November 3 presidential vote nears, there are fresh signs that the nations electoral system is again under attack from foreign adversaries. Intelligence officials confirmed in recent days that foreign actors are actively seeking to c...

Heavy rains expected over central India, western coast on Aug 6: MoES official

Heavy rains are expected over the central plains and the western coast on August 6 due to a low-pressure area, Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said on Saturday. Heavy rains are also expected over Mumbai, especially on August...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020