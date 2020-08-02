Koel Mallick recovers from COVID-19

Left Menu
Three weeks after having tested positive for COVID-19 along with her parents and husband Nishpal Singh Rane, actress Koel Mallick on Sunday said she has completely recovered from the disease. Can we get a picture of the entire family." Mallick had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 10, along with her parents and husband Rane who is a film producer.

Three weeks after having tested positive for COVID-19 along with her parents and husband Nishpal Singh Rane, actress Koel Mallick on Sunday said she has completely recovered from the disease. The popular heroine tweeted prayers of everyone helped them pass through this phase.

"Can't express our gratitude in words for all the love, concern, care & prayers that came our way throughout this time! We all have completely recovered & tested negative for COVID 19," she posted on her Twitter handle. Mallick's tweet was greeted with applause on the microblogging site and facebook as thousands expressed happiness.

Her industry colleague and MP, Nusrat Jahan commented with love emojis, "I am soo happy ... Stay safe & take care, my Queen. How's the little one & your family? Can we get a picture of the entire family." Mallick had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 10, along with her parents and husband Rane who is a film producer. Mallick had then announced in a tweet, she and her parents father Ranjit Mallick, who is also a veteran actor, mother Deepa Mallick, and husband Rane had all gone for self quarantine.

She had acted in a string of blockbusters such as in Rangbaz, Paglu, Hemlock Society, and Paglu.

