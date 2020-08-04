Left Menu
Javadekar condoles demise of theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday condoled the demise of theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi, saying his work in revolutionising theatre art and making the National School of Drama a great learning centre will always be remembered. His work in revolutionising theatre art in India and making NSD a great learning center for artists will always be remembered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@FranceinIndia)

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday condoled the demise of theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi, saying his work in revolutionizing theatre art and making the National School of Drama a great learning centre will always be remembered. Alkazi died on Tuesday afternoon after suffering a heart attack, his son said. He was 94.

He was the longest serving director of the National School of Drama (NSD), produced plays such as Girish Karnad's "Tughlaq" and Dharamvir Bharati's "Andha Yug" . He also mentored generations of actors, including Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. "Deeply saddened by the demise of theatre maestro Ebrahim Alkazi. His work in revolutionizing theatre art in India and making NSD a great learning center for artists will always be remembered. Om Shanti," Javadekar said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the Information and Broadcasting minister said Alkazi's demise has caused tremendous hurt to theatre lovers. "Condolences to his family and fans. God bless the departed soul. Om Shanti," he tweeted in Hindi.

