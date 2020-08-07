Left Menu
Mumbai: Crime Branch questions rapper Badshah in fake followers case

Rapper Badshah on Friday reached the Crime Branch office in Mumbai for questioning in the fake followers racket case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:00 IST
Rapper Badshah (centre) reaches Crime Branch office in Mumbai for questioning on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rapper Badshah on Friday reached the Crime Branch office in Mumbai for questioning in the fake followers racket case. Reportedly, the Crime Branch has prepared a list of 238 questions for Badshah.

The Crime Branch wants to understand from Badshah that how his songs have got views in millions on social media but the comment on these amounts only to hundreds. Allegedly, one of the songs of Badshah -- "Pagal hai" -- got 75 million views in a day but Google dismissed this claim. The Crime Branch wants to verify this claim made by Badshah.

The Crime Branch has sought the list of followers from Badshah. The Crime Branch has registered the statement of one of the complainants in the matter, Koena Mitra. In total, the Crime Branch has questioned 20 people in the matter so far.

The Home Minister has earlier directed the Mumbai Police to act tough on the fake followers case. (ANI)

