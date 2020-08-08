Left Menu
Streets wear deserted look in Prayagraj amid weekly lockdown

The streets of Prayagraj wore a deserted look on Saturday morning amid the weekly coronavirus-lockdown, which was imposed in the district. The lockdown shall continue till Monday morning.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-08-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 11:50 IST
The streets of Prayagraj wore a deserted look on Saturday morning amid the weekly lockdown. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Locals of the area said the public continues to violate health norms such as social distancing, use of face masks and sanitisers, which is why the number of cases are rising. They also appealed to the locals to follow all necessary precautions to stay safe.

"Social distancing is not being followed everywhere, and at places masks are not being used. According to me, the lockdown should be increased and public should abide by it. The cases are increasing due to the carelessness of people; they should leave houses only in emergencies," said Abhishek Tripathi, local resident while speaking to ANI. "The public should maintain social distancing or else the cases would continue to increase. I always wear a mask, carry sanitiser, and maintain distancing with others when in public. If we take proper precautions, corona would be eradicated," said Brajesh Pandey, another local resident.

According to an earlier notification, the weekend lockdown will continue until further orders. (ANI)

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

