Man held for posing as Telugu woman singer's manager, creating fake profiles on social media

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI): A 22-year-old man, an aspiring singer was arrested here for allegedly creating fake profiles in social media platforms in the name of a popular Telugu female playback singer. The accused created fake social media accounts in the singer's name and claimed that he was her manager/co-singer and tried to trap her fans and admirers with false information, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman singer, a case was registered and the accused was arrested on Friday, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said. The accused had also organised an event in her name in February this year in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The accused, who was interested to sing in Telugu movies, wanted to become popular. With that intention, he recorded a few Telugu songs and uploaded them on social media, police said. The accused, who aimed to gain fame some way or the other, created fake profiles in social media platforms by using the name of the popular singer to attract her followers, police added.