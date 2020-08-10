Air India Express crash: Malappuram collector, 600 rescue team members go into self-quarantine
Malappuram district collector K Gopalakrishnan and 600 others who were part of the rescue operations at the site of Air India Express IX-1344, B-737 plane crash on 7 August went into self-quarantine on Monday.ANI | Malappuram (Kerala) | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:27 IST
Malappuram district collector K Gopalakrishnan and 600 others who were part of the rescue operations at the site of Air India Express IX-1344, B-737 plane crash on 7 August went into self-quarantine on Monday. Gopalakrishnan informed reporters about the move and also urged all people who participated in the rescue mission to go into quarantine and inform health authorities.
Earlier, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja had asked the people who participated in the rescue operation at Karipur plane crash site to report to the health authorities and get themselves tested for COVID-19. She also requested the rescuers to self-quarantine themselves in the meantime. The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on August 7. (ANI)
