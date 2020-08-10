Left Menu
Transfer of Sushant death case from Bihar to CBI is illegal: Rhea in fresh plea in SC

The transfer of investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Bihar Police is illegal and bad in law, actor Rhea Chakraborty said in her fresh plea filed before the Supreme Court on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:08 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The transfer of investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Bihar Police is illegal and bad in law, actor Rhea Chakraborty said in her fresh plea filed before the Supreme Court on Monday. Rhea, in her fresh plea over the alleged "unfair media trial" against her, said that the issue has been blown out of proportion in the media and said the news channels are "examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case".

"In the instant case, as the purportedly commenced investigation is the foundation of the CBI case against her, which if found to be without jurisdiction, the entire case of CBI, as well as ED, would fall," the plea said. However, the petitioner reiterated that she has no objection if the apex court refers the matter to the CBI by its order.

"It is submitted that the transfer of investigation to CBI by Bihar police is illegal and bad in law... Even if the CBI investigates the matter the jurisdiction will still be with the Courts at Mumbai and not at Patna, Rhea Chakraborty stated in her petition," the plea said. "In the present case, the consenting state, Bihar had no jurisdiction to retain the investigation, since the entire cause of action has occurred in Mumbai. No cause of action has ensued in state of Bihar. Thus, the consent by state of Bihar under Section 6 is bad in law," it added.

She alleged that the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who hails from Bihar, occurred close to the assembly elections in the state leading the issue being blown out of proportion. "Actors -- Ashutosh Bhakre (32) and Sameer Sharma (44) -- were also reported to have committed suicide in last 30 days and yet no whisper about the same in power corridors. In case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Chief Minister of Bihar is reported to be responsible for registration of FIR in Patna," the plea said.

The CBI had last week registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in the case. The ED has also registered a case in the matter. The central government had earlier accepted Bihar government's recommendation for a probe by the CBI in the matter.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Tuesday Rhea'earlier plea seeking to transfer the probe in a case against her in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput from Patna to Mumbai. Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. (ANI)

