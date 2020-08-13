Renowned singer SPB stable, says hospital

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 here, was "stable" and maintaining "normal oxygen saturation," the private hospital treating him said on Thursday. He was being monitored by an expert team at the MGM Healthcare, its director Prashanth Rajagopalan said in a bulletin.

The singer-actor admitted with mild symptoms "continues to be stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation," he said. "He is being monitored by the expert team of clinicians in our High Dependency Unit (HDU), Dr Rajagopalan added.

The 74 year-old singer, who has worked across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries, was admitted to the hospital here on August 5 after cold and "on and off" fever for two-three days then..