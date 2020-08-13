Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Kovind to address nation on eve of Independence Day

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Friday on the eve of 74th Independence Day, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement Thursday. The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:26 IST
President Kovind to address nation on eve of Independence Day
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Friday on the eve of 74th Independence Day, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement Thursday. The address will be broadcast from 07:00 pm onwards on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and over all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version, it said. The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the statement said. "AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 2130 hrs on its respective regional networks," it added.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus hits Spanish clubs after Liga finish

It looks like Spains soccer league finished just in time. The league ended three weeks ago with Real Madrid winning the title and club directors breathing a sigh of relief that the decision to resume the competition after a four-month stopp...

Modi becomes longest serving Indian PM of non-Congress origin: Jitendra Singh

Narendra Modi has become the longest serving Indian prime minister of non-Congress origin, surpassing the overall tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. Today, PM Sh NarendraModi becomes the 4th long...

Twelve cases of Nile fever confirmed in Spain's Andalusia

Twelve out of 19 people suffering from meningitis in the southern Spanish province of Seville have tested positive for Nile fever, with the remaining seven samples still pending results, the regional government of Andalusia said on Thursday...

Tata Steel posts consolidated net loss of Rs 4,648 crore for April-June quarter: Co filing.

Tata Steel posts consolidated net loss of Rs 4,648 crore for April-June quarter Co filing....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020