Left Menu
Development News Edition

India overcame challenges in the past, will do so again: Mamata on COVID-19 crisis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed hope that India, which has overcome many challenges in the past, will also win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic On the eve of the country's 74th Independence Day, she said people should wear masks and maintain physical distance while hoisting the Tricolour "Every year we observe 'Freedom At Midnight by hoisting the tricolor at the stroke of midnight.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:26 IST
India overcame challenges in the past, will do so again: Mamata on COVID-19 crisis
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed hope that India, which has overcome many challenges in the past, will also win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

On the eve of the country's 74th Independence Day, she said people should wear masks and maintain physical distance while hoisting the Tricolour

"Every year we observe 'Freedom At Midnight by hoisting the tricolor at the stroke of midnight. This year let's do the same, but stay safe. Wear a mask and keep distance. Our great nation has overcome many challenges. This one too shall be overcome. Jai Hind. Bande Mataram," the chief minister tweeted.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah speaks to CM Rupani over Gujarat rains and waterlogging, assures assistance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and assured him of all possible support after several districts of the state witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall. Talked to Gujarat Chi...

Gasoline-starved Venezuela squeezed by U.S. seizure of Iranian fuel cargoes

Venezuela had few options for obtaining gasoline on Friday after the United States seized four Iranian fuel shipments en route to the fuel-starved South American country, where protests intensified over widespread gasoline shortages.The U.S...

Dumba, Lundqvist, Subban voted King Clancy finalists

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban are the finalists for the 2019-20 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. Each team nominates one player for the award, pre...

Putin proposes world powers summit to avoid U.N. 'confrontation' over Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed a video summit with the United States, Britain, France, China, Germany and Iran in a bid to avoid confrontation and escalation at the United Nations, where Washington is trying to extend a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020