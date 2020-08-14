India overcame challenges in the past, will do so again: Mamata on COVID-19 crisis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed hope that India, which has overcome many challenges in the past, will also win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

On the eve of the country's 74th Independence Day, she said people should wear masks and maintain physical distance while hoisting the Tricolour

"Every year we observe 'Freedom At Midnight by hoisting the tricolor at the stroke of midnight. This year let's do the same, but stay safe. Wear a mask and keep distance. Our great nation has overcome many challenges. This one too shall be overcome. Jai Hind. Bande Mataram," the chief minister tweeted.