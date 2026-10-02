Memory, not processors, remains Europe's supercomputing weakness, Bull CEO says
Europe is increasingly able to source the components used in its supercomputers locally, but memory remains the biggest gap in the supply chain, the head of French supercomputer maker Bull said on Friday.
Bull can now source around 70% of the components in the machines it builds in Europe - including boards, interconnects, cooling systems and increasingly processors - up from 20%-30% five years ago, leaving memory as the last major component without a European supplier, Chief Executive Emmanuel Le Roux said.