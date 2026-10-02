Memory, not processors, remains Europe's supercomputing weakness, Bull CEO says

Europe is ​increasingly able to source the ​components used in ‌its supercomputers ​locally, but memory remains the biggest gap in the supply chain, the ‌head of French supercomputer maker Bull said on Friday.

Bull can now source around 70% of the components in the machines it builds ‌in Europe - including boards, interconnects, cooling systems and increasingly processors - ‌up from 20%-30% five years ago, leaving memory as the last major component without a European supplier, Chief Executive Emmanuel Le Roux said.