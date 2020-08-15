Munneru stream flows over bridge in Krishna's Vatsavai mandal

The Munneru stream on Saturday started overflowing over the bridge near Lingala village in Krishna district's Vatsavai mandal owing mainly to the heavy rains in the catchment area. The water from the stream could be seen flowing over the bridge completely submerging it.

With the stream overflowinng, the transport between Wyra and Jaggaiahpet towns has been affected. Police and revenue staff are on alert to face the situation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)