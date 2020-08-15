Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anothe accused of Kanpur ambush arrested

Another accused of the Kanpur ambush during which eight policemen were killed by henchmen of slain gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested here in Chaubepur on Saturday, police said Rajendra Kumar Mishra, a resident of Bikru village in Chaubepur, was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava said.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:31 IST
Anothe accused of Kanpur ambush arrested

Another accused of the Kanpur ambush during which eight policemen were killed by henchmen of slain gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested here in Chaubepur on Saturday, police said

Rajendra Kumar Mishra, a resident of Bikru village in Chaubepur, was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava said. Mishra was arrested from near a factory on the Shivrajpur road here while he was on his way to the residence of an acquaintance to seek help for his surrender before the court, the SP said. Mishra's son Prabhat, alias Kartikey, who was named in the case, was arrested from Haryana's Faridabad a week after the massacre and gunned down by police while being brought to Kanpur after he snatched a pistol of a cop and opened fire, Srivastava said. During interrogation, Mishra tried to mislead police, citing innocence, but later broke down and confessed that he and his son had attacked the police party on July 2 night, police said. Mishra told police officials that he took shelter at various places in Kanpur Dehat and its neighbouring districts where he spent over a month and never visited his relatives believing it might lead to his arrest. The SP told PTI that Rajendra Mishra's role in the ambush had emerged during investigation. IG (Kanpur Range) Mohit Agarwal had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information about him. Mishra is being interrogated by a team of senior officers to gain information about those who were behind the ambush, said an official. Efforts are also being made to extract information as to where the weapons used in the ambush were disposed of, the official added. Eight police personnel, including a DSP, were killed in the ambush at Kanpur's Bikru village by the henchmen of gangster Vikas Dubey on the intervening night of July 2 and 3. As many as six prime accused-- Vikas Dubey, Prabhat Mishra, Amar Dubey, Bauan Dubey, Prem Kumar Pandey and Atul Dubey-- have been gunned down in separate encounters since July 3. Several aides of Dubey have been arrested either by the STF or the Kanpur police. Those who are still at large are Chotu Shukla, Shiv Tewari, Vishnu Pal Yadav, Ramu Bajpai and Hiru Dubey.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical but responding to treatment: Family

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, is critical and he remains on life support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a cabinet minister i...

Leaders of different religions hoist national flag together

Leaders of different religions came together to hoist the national flag at the All India Imam Organisations office in Delhi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. To promote unity and universal brotherhood, leaders from the Jain communit...

COVID-19: Will not open schools in Delhi unless fully convinced, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Delhi government will not open schools unless it is fully convinced about the improved COVID-19 situation in the city. Delivering his Independence Day speech at the Delhi Secretariat,...

Delhi records 1,276 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 1,51,928; death toll mounts to 4,188.

Delhi records 1,276 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 1,51,928 death toll mounts to 4,188....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020