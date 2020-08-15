Raj: Record single-day spike of 1,287 fresh COVID-19 cases; state tally nears 60,000-mark

Rajasthan recorded highest single-day spike of 1,287 fresh coronavirus cases and 16 deaths due to the disease on Saturday, taking the state's infection tally to 59,979. The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 862, officials said.

Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty also tested positive for the disease, they said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished him speedy recovery. "I have come to know Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Sh. Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for Covid_19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery," he tweeted. A total of 13,863 people are undergoing treatment for the disease whereas 43,819 have been discharged, they said. Of the latest fatalities, three deaths each were reported from Jaipur and Bikaner, two each from Baran, Nagaur and Bharatpur, and one each from Barmer, Dungarpur, Ajmer and Pali.

According to the officials, 161 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Jodhpur, 138 in Bikaner, 129 in Alwar, 116 in Kota, 99 in Ajmer, 81 in Sikar besides those recorded in other districts of the state. PTI AG SRY.