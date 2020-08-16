Left Menu
Vice President Naidu extends greetings on Navroz

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday extended greetings on Navroz, the Parsi New Year, saying the community holds a special place in the cultural mosaic of the country. India's Parsi community has made an invaluable contribution to nation building, he said in his message. The Parsi New Year, which marks the beginning of spring, is a celebration of renewal and rejuvenation, Naidu noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 11:24 IST
India's Parsi community has made an invaluable contribution to nation building, he said in his message.

The Parsi New Year, which marks the beginning of spring, is a celebration of renewal and rejuvenation, Naidu noted. "Celebrating Navroz in its true sense means imbibing good thoughts, doing good deeds, living truthfully and walking on the path of righteousness," he said.

As India and the world continue to fight a relentless battle against COVID-19, this year people have to be content with a modest celebration which is confined to homes, he said. "May this festival bring amity, prosperity and happiness in our lives," the vice president said.

