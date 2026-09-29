Yuva Sambhrama programme of Mysuru Dasara 2026 celebrations inaugurated in Mysuru

District in-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah inaugurated the event. The Yuva Sambhrama will be held until October 5, featuring a cultural feast by hundreds of school and college students every day.

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 12:44 IST
Yuva Sambhrama programme of Mysuru Dasara 2026 celebrations inaugurated in Mysuru
Yuva Sambhrama festival of Mysuru Dasara (Photo/MysuruDasaraWebsite). Image Credit: ANI

As part of the world-famous Mysuru Dasara 2026 celebrations, the Yuva Sambhrama programme was inaugurated at the Kuvempu Open Air Theatre in Gangotri, Mysuru on Tuesday. District in-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah inaugurated the event. The Yuva Sambhrama will be held until October 5, featuring a cultural feast by hundreds of school and college students every day.

It was attended by singer Vijay Prakash, actress Saptami Gowda, MLAs Tanveer Sait, Anil Chikkamadu and G.T. Devegowda as chief guests. While addressing the gathering, Actress Saptami Gowda recalled her experiences with the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, sharing that she used to participate in Dasara sports for the cash prizes.

"Every year I used to participate in Dasara sports. I used to participate in the Dasara sports meet to get cash prizes. Last year I came to Mysuru to watch the entire Dasara. That was also Abhimanyu's last Dasara. I am happy that Abhimanyu is coming back for Dasara this time. The Chief Minister has said that we will provide free buses this time and everyone should come and watch Dasara. Thank you to the Chief Minister," said Saptami Gowda. MLA GT Devegowda, in his address, welcomed everyone to the 2026 Dasara festival and even sang the song "Mysuru Dasara Eshtondhu Sundara".

"We started this programme because we felt there must be a programme like Yuva Sambhrama for children. Mysuru is known for peace and love. I myself started the Yuva Dasara programme. Elders and senior citizens come to the programme, respect them," said Devegowda. According to the website of Mysuru Dasara, the Yuva Sambhrama will headline film music, indie and folk fusion on the biggest stage of the festival, with a crowd of tens of thousands.

Mysuru Dasara celebration marks the triumph of good over evil and honours Goddess Chamundeshwari. It is set to take place from October 11 to October 21, 2026. (ANI)

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