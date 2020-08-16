TN Deputy CM prays for speedy recovery of SPB

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday prayed for the speedy recovery of renowned singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, on life support after being hospitalised for COVID-19, saying the voice of his "dear brother" should once again echo on the silver screen. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan also wished a speedy recovery to Balasubrahmanyam, recalling their on-screen association as actor and singer.

Admitted to city-based MGM Healthcare on August 5 after testing positive for coronavirus, Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support and stable, the hospital had said on Saturday. In a statement, Panneerselvam, also AIADMK Coordinator, recalled Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, crooning the evergreen hit "Ayiram Nilave vaa" for the late Chief Minister and party founder M G Ramachandran in the hit "Adimai Penn" in the 1960s.

The singer only tasted success in his career, he said, adding, the former had won the hearts of "lakhs" of fans across the world with his songs. "I was saddened to know he is severely affected by the coronavirus," he said.

A song sung by Balasubrahmanyam welcoming the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa would be played in all party meetings, he recalled. "I pray God Almighty that dear brother S P Balasubrahmanyam should recover soon and return home and his honey-like voice should once again echo in the silver screen," Panneerselvam added.

Meanwhile, Haasan took to Twitter to wish a speedy recovery for the ailing musician, saying "we are waiting for you." "Dear elder brother. We are waiting for you. For long you have been my voice and I your face," he said in the tweet, apparently referring to their combination in many movie songs. Balasubrahmanyam has sung for leading stars of Tamil cinema, such as yesteryear matinee idol, the late Ramachandran and top stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, besides Mohan.