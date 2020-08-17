Left Menu
Development News Edition

President, PM, other leaders condole demise of Pandit Jasraj

As the Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Ministers expressed grief over the demise of the music legend.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:23 IST
President, PM, other leaders condole demise of Pandit Jasraj
Legendary classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj. Image Credit: ANI

As the Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Ministers expressed grief over the demise of the music legend. PM Modi said that the demise of Pandit Jasraj has left a "deep void" in the Indian cultural sphere.

"The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide," PM Modi's tweet read. Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at an age of 90 on Monday.

The President also expressed his sadness over the demise of the Padma Vibhushan vocalist. "Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj's passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs," his tweet read.

Vice-President Naidu while condoling the passing away of the music legend, applauded his eight decade-long career. "Saddened to learn about the demise of Pandit Jasraj, the master Indian classical vocalist. Over his eight decade-long career, he created timeless masterpieces in Indian classical music. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members & friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti!," his tweet read.

In a tweet, Home Minister Amit Shah, said, "Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji was an incredible artist who enriched Indian classical music with his magical voice. His demise feels like a personal loss. He will remain in our hearts forever through his peerless creations. Condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti." Other Cabinet Ministers also took to Twitter to express their grief over the demise of the legendary artist.

While Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reminisced his initial memories of listening to Pandit Jasraj in Patna as a student, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the late vocalist for his significant contribution to the world of music. "My deep condolence on the sad demise of Pandit Jasraj, the doyen of Indian classical music. He was a true legend. Had first heard him in Patna as a school student. His Bhajan on Maa Durga and Bhawani remains my all time favourite, apart from many other renditions. Om Shanti," Prasad said in a tweet.

The Defence Minister's tweet read, "I am deeply saddened by the death of the famous classical singer Pandit Jasraj. The entire life of Panditji was associated with Mewati Gharana was spent in meditation. With his art, he gave new peaks to the world of music. The music has become silent due to his departure." External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took to the micro-blogging site and paid his respect to the late musical legend.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of musical legend Pandit Jasraj ji. Deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti," his tweet read. Pandit Jasraj whose career in music spanned over 80 years belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He is a recipient of several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

National Insurance offers BVLOS drone insurance coverage to Asteria Aerospace

State-owned general insurer National Insurance Company has issued the countrys first beyond visual line of sight BVLOS drone insurance coverage to Asteria Aerospace, a manufacturer and operator of unmanned aerial vehicles. National Insuranc...

Maha doctor association flays Raut for comments; writes to CM

An association of doctors on Monday objected to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rauts reported comments on physicians which it deemed as insulting to their profession. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors MARD, in a letter addressed to C...

Telangana govt requests people in Hyderabad to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi at homes

The Telangana government on Monday said it would distribute 80,000 clay idols of Lord Ganesha among the devout as it urged people in the city to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi in their homes in view of the spread of COVID-19. The Hyderabad Met...

Trump defends U.S. Postal Service changes as Democrats mount pressure

President Donald Trump on Monday denied trying to undermine the Postal Services ability to handle a flood of mail-in ballots ahead of the November U.S. election, as Democrats prepared to move against changes his administration has set in mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020