Khattar, Amarinder condole death of music legend Pandit Jasraj

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh on Monday condoled the demise of classical music legend Pandit Jasraj. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he was “saddened” by the demise of the music maestro.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh on Monday condoled the demise of classical music legend Pandit Jasraj. Khattar said the music legend took the Indian classical music to new heights. "Pandit Jasraj, who was 90-year-old, hailed from Hisar district in Haryana," a Haryana state government statement said. He played a pivotal role in taking the Indian classical music to the world stage, said the chief minister, according to the statement. Khattar said Pandit Jasraj's death has left a deep void in the music world. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he was "saddened" by the demise of the music maestro. "It's the end of an era. I will always remember him as one of our greatest vocalists of Hindustani classical music. The world of music is poorer today. Pray God grant strength to his family and fans in their hour of grief," tweeted Amarinder. The Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90.

