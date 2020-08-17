Pandit Jasraj will be missed: Srinivas Joshi

Noted singer Srinivas Joshi, son of late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, has condoled the death of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj as an irreparable loss to the Indian classical music. "Pandit Jasraj developed his own style of classical music, which was emulated by several vocalists. He left behind at leastthree generations of disciples," Joshi said.

Joshi recalled Pandi Jasraj performing at the prestigious annual Sawai Gandharva Mahotsav in Pune, which used to be organised by his father and Bharat Ratna-laureate Bhimsen Joshi. "In 1998, my mother could not attend a concert in Pune as she was ill. Panditji came to our home the next day and performed for my mother," Joshi reminisced, adding Pandit Jasraj will be missed.

Jasraj, the doyen of Indian classical music died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey. He was 90.