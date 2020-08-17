Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandit Jasraj will be missed: Srinivas Joshi

Noted singer Srinivas Joshi, son of late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, has condoled the death of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj as an irreparable loss to the Indian classical music. "Pandit Jasraj developed his own style of classical music, which was emulated by several vocalists.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:33 IST
Pandit Jasraj will be missed: Srinivas Joshi

Noted singer Srinivas Joshi, son of late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, has condoled the death of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj as an irreparable loss to the Indian classical music. "Pandit Jasraj developed his own style of classical music, which was emulated by several vocalists. He left behind at leastthree generations of disciples," Joshi said.

Joshi recalled Pandi Jasraj performing at the prestigious annual Sawai Gandharva Mahotsav in Pune, which used to be organised by his father and Bharat Ratna-laureate Bhimsen Joshi. "In 1998, my mother could not attend a concert in Pune as she was ill. Panditji came to our home the next day and performed for my mother," Joshi reminisced, adding Pandit Jasraj will be missed.

Jasraj, the doyen of Indian classical music died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey. He was 90.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Mi Band 5 vs Honor Band 5: Specs comparison chart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese leaders' response to reform calls 'disappointing', says UN official

Warnings by Western officials over the need for reforms in Lebanon had often been met with disappointing responses by the countrys political leaders, a senior United Nations official said on Monday following this months Beirut port explosio...

G7 to consider extending debt freeze for low-income countries -U.S. Treasury

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich countries on Monday noted improved conditions in their economies, but underscored their concerns about the debt problems facing low-income nations, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said. During a v...

Mystery no more: Spain's ex-king, Juan Carlos, has been in UAE since Aug. 3

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos, who left Spain under a cloud of scandal, has been in the United Arab Emirates since Aug. 3, a royal household spokesman said on Monday, putting an end to an international guessing game over the 82-year-olds ...

COVID-19 forces some U.S. schools to close, as new cases remain high in most states

Almost as quickly as they welcomed students back, some U.S. schools are closing again due to outbreaks of COVID-19, the latest challenge as the nation tries to reopen while the level of new cases per day remains high in most states.Schools ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020