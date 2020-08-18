Left Menu
Dad continues to be on ventilator, says SPB's son Charan

Popular playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, battling COVID-19 continues to be on ventilator, his son, S P Charan said here on Tuesday. The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters," a bulletin issued by Hospital Assistant Director (Medical Services) Dr Anuradha Baskaran said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:35 IST
Popular playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, battling COVID-19 continues to be on ventilator, his son, S P Charan said here on Tuesday. In a video message, Charan, who is also a filmmaker said, "the status is the same as it was yesterday. A rumor is going around that dad is off ventilator which is not true." He said his father continued to be on ventilator support and was being monitored by a team of doctors at MGM Healthcare and he is being taken care of really well.

On Monday, MGM Healthcare, where the 74-year old has been undergoing treatment since August 5, said: "Thiru S B Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)." "His condition remains to be critical. The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters," a bulletin issued by Hospital Assistant Director (Medical Services) Dr Anuradha Baskaran said. Celebrities including yesteryear actor Sivakumar and veteran film director Barathiraja wished the star singer a speedy recovery.

