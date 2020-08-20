Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN comes together, prays for SPB's recovery

Ace Tamil film director, Bharathirajaa, music composers Ilayaraja, A R Rahman, lyricist Vairamuthu and actors, includingRajinikanth, joined the mass prayer at 6 pm as the singer remained in a critical condition. Young men and children, holding candles lined up on the outer periphery of MGM Healthcare here at Aminjikarai where 74-year old Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, is being treated for coronavirus infection since August 5 and offered prayers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-08-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:05 IST
TN comes together, prays for SPB's recovery

From celebrities to general public, Tamil Nadu came together and prayed on Thursday for veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam's early recovery from COVID-19 triggered illness. Ace Tamil film director, Bharathirajaa, music composers Ilayaraja, A R Rahman, lyricist Vairamuthu and actors, includingRajinikanth, joined the mass prayer at 6 pm as the singer remained in a critical condition.

Young men and children, holding candles lined up on the outer periphery of MGM Healthcare here at Aminjikarai where 74-year old Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, is being treated for coronavirus infection since August 5 and offered prayers. Similarly, fans lined up in front of the ancient Big Temple in Thanjavur and in towns and cities including Madurai, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore while scores prayed from theirhomes and recited prayer songs from their religions.

Members of fan clubs of various leading actors, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay, also held prayers. Other prominent people who joined the mass prayer session were chairman of Apollo Hospitals group Dr Pathap C Reddy and yesteryear actress Saroja Devi, film director Thankarbachan and actors Sivakumar and Prabhu.

Many fans sung SPB's popular renditions "Nalam Vazha Ennalum Vaazhthukkal" (Our wishes for your well-being) and "Unnal Mudiyum Thambi," (You can do it brother) in a number of places. Tears rolled down Bharathirajaa's cheeks during the prayer.

The veteran director, a long time friend of SPB, on Wednesday gave the call for the one-minute silent mass prayer at 6 pm. He had also appealed to the people play a song sung by Balasubrahmanyam, praying for his speedy recovery.

Tamil television channels, including news channels, broadcast his songs and "Padum Nila Balu Va" (Come singing moon Balu) was among the slogans seen on placards held during prayers. Lyricist Piraisudan praised him in a poem for his talent and prayed saying "Padum Nilavey meendum nee pada va." (Singing moon,come again to sing.) According to the bulletin issued by the hospital on Wednesday, SPB continued to be critical and is on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support (ECMO), a heart-lung assistance machine.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Oil Corp depot at Ambala cantonment to be shifted to Una: Haryana minister Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said Indian Oil Corporations depot located on the national highway at the Ambala cantonment will be shifted to Una in Himachal Pradesh soon. He also said all the formalities for this has been compl...

Steve Bannon, architect of Trump's 2016 win, charged with defrauding border-wall donors

Steve Bannon, an architect of President Donald Trumps 2016 election victory, has been charged with fundraising fraud in a campaign to help Trump build his signature wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursda...

BHU student's disappearance: Allahabad HC issues notices to Varanasi DM, SSP

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday took cognizance of a letter-petition addressed to the chief justice in relation to a missing BSc student of the Banaras Hindu University BHU, who allegedly disappeared from police custody six months ago...

MCD campaign against vector-borne diseases from Aug 25-Sep 30

All three municipal corporations in Delhi will be jointly launching an over month-long mega campaign on prevention of dengue and other vector-borne diseases on August 25, officials said on Thursday. This drive will be carried out till Septe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020