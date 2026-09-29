Sree Charani sets new ICC Women's T20I bowling record

India spinner Sree Charani has achieved the highest-ever rating points in the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings after her impressive performances in recent tournaments, according to the ICC website. The left-arm spinner, who is already the top-ranked T20I bowler, reached a record rating of 817 points, surpassing the previous best mark of 806 points held by Australia’s Megan Schutt since November 2018.

Charani played a key role in India’s successful campaigns at the Women’s Asia Cup and then the Asian Games. She claimed 12 wickets during India’s Asia Cup-winning run, including a match-winning spell of 4/20 in the final against Sri Lanka as India lifted the title for the eighth time, according to the ICC website. At the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, Charani continued her outstanding form, registering career-best figures of 4/10 against hosts Japan in the quarterfinals before taking two wickets in the gold medal match against Sri Lanka, helping India secure the title and boosting her rating to 817 points.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma also climbed in the T20I bowling rankings after taking three wickets in the Asian Games final, moving to a 754 rating. England’s Sophie Ecclestone remains third with 723 points. Meanwhile, India opener Smriti Mandhana returned to the top five of the ICC Women’s T20I Batting Rankings after scoring 79 runs in the Asian Games final against Sri Lanka.

In the ICC Women’s ODI Rankings, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews moved up three places to fourth among batters with 711 points following her record-breaking 182-run knock against Zimbabwe. Several Zimbabwe and West Indies players also made gains amid their ongoing ODI series.

Zimbabwe’s Nyasha Gwanzura moved up 52 spots to 156th in the ODI bowling rankings after producing career-best figures of 4/33, while Modester Mupachikwa climbed 16 places to a career-best 40th in the batting rankings after scores of 86 and 38 in the series. Australia’s Ash Gardner continues to lead the ODI all-rounder rankings, while Matthews remains at the top in the T20I all-rounder category. Alana King holds the No.1 spot in ODI bowling, Beth Mooney leads the T20I batting rankings, and Smriti Mandhana remains the top-ranked ODI batter. (ANI)