Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opera's Domingo denies abusing power, seeks to clear name

Opera legend Placido Domingo denied ever abusing his power during his management tenure at two US opera houses in an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, as he embarks on a full-throttle campaign to clear his name after two investigations found credible accusations he had engaged in "inappropriate conduct" with multiple women over a period of decades.

PTI | Naples | Updated: 23-08-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 23:50 IST
Opera's Domingo denies abusing power, seeks to clear name
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Opera legend Placido Domingo denied ever abusing his power during his management tenure at two US opera houses in an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, as he embarks on a full-throttle campaign to clear his name after two investigations found credible accusations he had engaged in "inappropriate conduct" with multiple women over a period of decades. Domingo deflected direct questions about whether he ever sexually harassed women, accusations that were first reported by the AP last summer. The allegations have crippled his career in the United States, as well as his native Spain.

''I never promised a part to a singer, or never take a part from a singer," he said. "I have spent my whole life helping, and you know, encouraging and driving people." He added that responsibilities within opera companies are divided, meaning he never had sole sway over casting decisions. Multiple performers told the AP that Domingo harassed them and abused his power while he held management positions at Los Angeles Opera and Washington National Opera. Numerous women said Domingo had dangled career opportunities as he pursued sexual relationships with them and then withdrew the offers or stopped hiring them when they rejected his advances.

The American Guild of Musical Artists and LA Opera investigations found the sexual harassment allegations to be credible, but only AGMA concluded that he also abused his power. Domingo focused almost solely on the abuse of power allegations during a wide-ranging interview in the library of his Naples hotel. The singer has emerged from a bout with coronavirus that put him in the hospital for 10 days with a mission to rehabilitate his opera career as he approaches his 80th birthday.

He said that he hopes he can smooth out what he sees as a misunderstanding with Spanish officials and one day return to singing in the country where his parents once ran the Zarzuela light opera house in Madrid. Domingo said he sees his return to stages in the US as less likely.

"It's very sad for me not to be able to sing...in the United States. I enjoy it so much," Domingo said. "For over a half-century...the public has been really, really extraordinary." Domingo has a full singing and conducting schedule for the fall, mostly concentrated in Italy, Germany, and Austria, that started with a Saturday concert in nearby Caserta, where he demonstrated that his voice had not been harmed by the virus.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift donates $30,000 to student's UK college fund; Israel opens floating cinema and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy seeks to rejoin BJP in a couple of days

Former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy, who has expressed his desire to return to active politics in West Bengal, on Sunday said that he wants to rejoin the BJP within a couple of days. Roy, a former West Bengal BJP president, had earlier ...

6 dead, 10 missing as flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea coast

Flooding caused by heavy rains has killed six people along Turkeys Black Sea coast and left 10 others missing, including some rescue workers, officials said on Sunday. Television footage showed vehicles and debris being swept away by floods...

Belarusian protesters, defying army, flood Minsk

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military on Sunday and flooded into Minsk, briefly gathering near the presidents residence, before dispersing peacefully. T...

Israel's Netanyahu accepts compromise, avoids election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that he has accepted a proposal to extend budget negotiations, preventing the government from collapsing and plunging the country into a new election. In a nationally televised a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020