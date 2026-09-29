France in full solidarity with Estonia after suspected Russian attack, Macron says
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France was in full solidarity with Estonia after the Baltic country concluded that an August fire at defence company Milrem Robotics was caused by an arson attack commissioned by Russia. "The proliferation of these hostile acts reflects a dangerous headlong rush by Russia —one that will only lead it into a dead end," Macron said in a post on X.
He said the threats from Russia would not weaken French support to Ukraine.