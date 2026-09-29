France in full solidarity with Estonia after suspected Russian attack, Macron says

​French ​President Emmanuel Macron ‌said on ​Tuesday that France was ‌in full solidarity with Estonia after the Baltic country concluded ‌that an August fire at defence ‌company Milrem Robotics was caused by an arson attack commissioned ⁠by ​Russia. "The ⁠proliferation of these hostile acts ⁠reflects a dangerous headlong rush ​by Russia —one that will only ⁠lead it into a dead end," ⁠Macron ​said in a post on X.

He ⁠said the threats from Russia ⁠would ⁠not weaken French support to Ukraine.