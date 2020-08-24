Noted Malayalam filmmaker A B Raj no more

Noted Malayalam filmmaker A B Raj, also known as A Bhaskar Raj, who had been active in the world of movies for over three decades since 1951, died at his residence in Chennai on Sunday, film industry sources said. The 95 year-old director died of cardiac arrest, according to his son-in-law Ponvannan.

Raj is survived by three children, including noted actor Saranya Ponvannan. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death.

Born in Madurai in 1925, Raj started his film career in the late 1940s under the guidance of T R Sundaram.He went to Sri Lanka in 1951 and during his 10-year-long stay in the islandnation, directed 11 Sinhalese movies, FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) Directors' Union said in a statement in Kochi. Condoling his demise, FEFKA Directors' Union said that the veteran filmmaker, whose parents belonged to Alappuzha in Kerala, had directed around 50 Malayalam films between 1968 and 1985.

'Kaliyalla Kalyanam' was his first Malayalam movie. 'Sasthram Jayichu Manushyan Thottu', 'Pachanottukal', 'Kazhukan', 'Irumbazhikal', 'Light House' and 'Thaalam Thettiya Tharattu' are the other popular Malayalam movies directed by Raj.

'Ormikkan Omanikkan', directed in 1985, was his last Malayalam movie. Raj has also directed Tamil films.

Vijayan condoled the demise of Raj, saying he has made notable contributions to the Malayalam film sector..