No EU-wide windfall tax on energy companies planned, says Commissioner Jorgensen

​The European ​Union ‌is not planning ​an EU-wide windfall tax on ‌energy companies and any such tax would be better imposed ‌at national level, the EU energy ‌commissioner Dan Jorgensen said on Tuesday. He urged member states have ⁠lower ​taxes ⁠on electricity than on gas, in ⁠comments made to journalists after ​a meeting of EU energy ministers ⁠held in Dublin on Tuesday.

Spanish ⁠Energy ​Minister Sara Aagesen had said in May ⁠that five EU countries, including Spain, ⁠are ⁠in favour of such a tax.