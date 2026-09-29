No EU-wide windfall tax on energy companies planned, says Commissioner Jorgensen
The European Union is not planning an EU-wide windfall tax on energy companies and any such tax would be better imposed at national level, the EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen said on Tuesday. He urged member states have lower taxes on electricity than on gas, in comments made to journalists after a meeting of EU energy ministers held in Dublin on Tuesday.
Spanish Energy Minister Sara Aagesen had said in May that five EU countries, including Spain, are in favour of such a tax.