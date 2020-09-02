Incident of stone pelting reported in UP's Moradabad over children plucking leaves from tree

An incident of stone-pelting between two groups was reported in Surya Nagar area of Moradabad on Sunday after children allegedly plucked leaves from a mango tree. The incident was also captured on CCTV.

"We have registered a case in the incident, and an investigation is underway. Strict action will be taken against those who pelted stones," said Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Moradabad on Monday. Narrating the incident, one boy who plucked leaves told ANI that he and his friend were beaten by a member of a rival group while they were plucking the mango leaves.

"We were plucking the leaves when a boy from another group started beating up my friend. When I intervened, he threatened to kill me. We returned to our homes and narrated this to our parents," he said. The boy added that his parents then registered a police complaint. "Later we encountered the boy who had beaten us and my parents were taking him to the police station when his friends summoned more boys and all of them started pelting stones at our house," added the boy.