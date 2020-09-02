Left Menu
She is incredible: Twinkle Khanna on mother Dimple Kapadia's 'Tenet' performance

Twinkle Khanna is feeling proud of her mother Dimple Kapadia after she watched the veteran actor's Hollywood movie "Tenet". "'A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan's storytelling.' #MamaMia," the actor wrote.

02-09-2020
She is incredible: Twinkle Khanna on mother Dimple Kapadia's 'Tenet' performance
Twinkle Khanna is feeling proud of her mother Dimple Kapadia after she watched the veteran actor's Hollywood movie "Tenet" . The Christopher Nolan-directed movie, dubbed as a global espionage thriller, features Kapadia in a pivotal role. It is seeing a staggered theatrical release across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khanna, who is currently in the United Kingdom with husband Akshay Kumar, posted a photo of Kapadia's scene from the movie on Twitter. "Finally saw 'Tenet' in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible," she wrote. Khanna also shared an excerpt from Variety's review of the film that praised the veteran actor's performance. "'A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan's storytelling.' #MamaMia," the actor wrote. "Tenet" , which marks Kapadia's Hollywood debut, features a star-studded cast of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.

Nolan, along with Pattinson, Washington and Kapadia, shot some sequences of the film in Mumbai for a week in September 2019. "Tenet" is Nolan''s first film since his 2017 Oscar-nominated war drama "Dunkirk" . The film is slated to be released in the US on September 3.

