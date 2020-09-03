Left Menu
Himachal minister tests COVID-19 positive

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:05 IST
Himachal minister tests COVID-19 positive

Himachal Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, four days ahead of the monsoon session of the assembly

Singh, 70, in a Facebook post urged people who came in his contact recently to quarantine themselves and get tested for the dreaded disease

The legislator from Mandi's Dharampur assembly segment said he had got himself tested after observing primary symptoms. The seven-time MLA expressed hope that he would be cured soon. The Himachal Pradesh Assembly will have a 12-day session from September 7.

