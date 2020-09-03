Himachal minister tests COVID-19 positive

Himachal minister tests COVID-19 positivePTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:05 IST
Himachal Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, four days ahead of the monsoon session of the assembly
Singh, 70, in a Facebook post urged people who came in his contact recently to quarantine themselves and get tested for the dreaded disease
The legislator from Mandi's Dharampur assembly segment said he had got himself tested after observing primary symptoms. The seven-time MLA expressed hope that he would be cured soon. The Himachal Pradesh Assembly will have a 12-day session from September 7.
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh
- Dharampur
- Himachal Pradesh Assembly
- MLA
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh: Seven accused in gang-rape case sent to 4-day police custody
With 3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, tally reaches 4,617
23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh
India laying new road between Ladakh and Darcha in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 count reaches 4,780