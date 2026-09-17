Governors Forge Strong Ties in Mutual State Visit
The Governors of Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, Kavinder Gupta and Jishnu Dev Varma, met in Mumbai to discuss state cooperation and cultural ties. Himachal's Governor also publicly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, highlighting his years of dedicated public service and leadership's global impact.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the Himachal Pradesh Governor, Kavinder Gupta, visited Maharashtra's Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai, accompanied by Lady Governor Bindu Gupta and family. The meeting underscored the vibrant inter-state relations as the leaders exchanged views on cultural and developmental matters.
The assembly not only emphasized the spirit of collaboration between Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra but also provided a platform for the discussion of the Governors' ceremonial and constitutional roles. Bindu Gupta was notably present during these discussions.
Additionally, Governor Kavinder Gupta extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, applauding his national service and public commitment on social media. The Governor's message coincided with the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', celebrating 25 years of Modi's public life, further uplifting his global leadership impact.