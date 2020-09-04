Sushant Singh Rajput case under medical board perusal, report to be submitted to CBI: AIIMS

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is under perusal by the medical board and the report will only be submitted to CBI in due course of time, (Prof) Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Department at AIIMS and Chairman of Medical board told ANI on Friday. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued notices to actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and her associate Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and asked them to join the investigation.

This came after NCB conducted searches at residences of Showik and Miranda under the NDPS Act in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)