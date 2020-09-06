Left Menu
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Actor Rhea Chakraborty leaves for NCB office

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the first time in the case, two days after her brother Showik was arrested by the agency which is investigating the drugs angle into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 11:56 IST
Amit Fakkad Ghawate, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) speaking to the reporter on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the first time in the case, two days after her brother Showik was arrested by the agency which is investigating a drugs angle into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Previously Rhea and Showik have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Amit Fakkad Ghawate told reporters here "She (Rhea Chakraborty) will come to the office. There will be cross-questioning and nothing else. The outcome will be communicated to you." Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that she is ready for arrest as it is a witch-hunt.

"Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a witch-hunt. If loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not approached any court for an anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED, and NCB," Maneshinde said in a statement. Meanwhile, the NCB officials took Dipesh Sawant, personal staff of Sushant Singh Rajput and Abdul Basit Parihar, an alleged drug peddler to court earlier today in connection with the procurement and handling of the drugs.

Sawant, the domestic help of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was taken for medical examination before being produced before the court. Sawant was arrested yesterday based on statements and digital evidence and. Parihar was arrested based on the statement of Zain Vilatra who disclosed that he has been into drug peddling.

NCB had also arrested actor Rhea's brother Showik and her associate Samuel Miranda for their role in the procurement and handling of drugs. They will be presented before the court soon. (ANI)

