People with malicious intent spreading misinformation that party has insulted women: Sanjay Raut

Taking a veiled dig at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that some people with malicious intent are spreading misinformation that the party has insulted women. Taking to Twitter, Raut said that those making these allegations should not forget that they have themselves insulted Mumbai and its deity Mumba Devi.

"Shiv Sena follows the ideology of great Hindutva icons Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the great Maharana Pratap. They have taught us to respect women. But some with malicious intent are spreading misinformation that Shiv Sena has insulted women," Raut posted on Twitter. "But one should not forget the fact that those making these allegations have themselves insulted Mumbai and our deity Mumba Devi. Shiv Sena will continue to fight for the pride of women, this is what our great Shiv Sena supremo has taught us," it added.

The development comes amid an ongoing war of words between Raut and Ranaut following her remarks that she doesn't feel safe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier today, sources said that the Central government has approved "Y" level security for the Ranaut amid the ongoing controversy.

Yesterday, Ranaut's father had written to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asking him to provide security for his daughter in the light of her recent spat with Raut. Last week, the actress had taken to Twitter to claim: "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

Accusing Raut of "empowering those who exploit women" in the country, the Bollywood actor said "the daughters of India will never forgive him" for his alleged abusive statement. Ranaut, in the video she put out on her official Twitter handle, said Sanjay Raut had called her names. "It shows your mindset...If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can't say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still I will come to Mumbai on September 9," she had said.

Raut, responding to her tweet, had refused to apologise to the actress and said that she should apologise to Maharashtra for her "discrediting" remarks against the state. Earlier, Ranaut had raised the issue of "inaction" by Mumbai Police during the Palghar lynching, and it refusing to register a case on the request of the father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's in connection with his death, to state why she had turned out to be its critic.

The comments came after Kangana's statements in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)